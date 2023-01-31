Dodge County marriage licenses Dodge County marriage licenses Jan 31, 2023 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUNEAU—The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.Cody Alan Bobholz to Kayla Mae Marie Schwoch, both of Beaver Dam.Daniel Joseph Branaman to Leslie Ann Smith, both of Lomira.Timothy Brian Davis to Rebecca Lee Ottery, both of Hubbard.Douglas Ronald Felder to Michelle Lynn Bartlett, both of Juneau.Michael Alexander Foulkrod to Nicole Kaitlyn Williamson, both of Iron Ridge.Jason Richard Gubin to Jessica Dawn Murphy, both of Hubbard.William Thomas Holman to Tamara Ann Neyens, both of Beaver Dam.Stephen Andrew Larson to Krystal Sue McCauley, both of Fox Lake.Anthony Scott Patroelj to Julieann Marie Noyce, both of Beaver Dam.Gregory Gilbert Radtke to Debora Lynn Olson, both of Ashippun.Alexxander Brett Scholes to Jasmine Ariel Marz, both of Beaver Dam. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man's trial in 2016 Helenville bank heist underway Watertown's Hall convicted of Helenville bank robbery Former Dodge County health officer mourned Watertown business Jefferson Travel to say farewell Dodge County deals with shortage of prosecutors Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
