JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.
Jose Luis Arellano to Molly Constance Brown, both of Waupun.
JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.
Jose Luis Arellano to Molly Constance Brown, both of Waupun.
Todd James Bambrough to Lindsay Kristine Guderian both of Beaver Dam.
Brennen James Bertel to Holli Noelle Schuett, both of Mayville.
Grant Christopher Buwalda of Trenton to Courtney Rae DeVries of Randolph.
Joshua Frederick Corson to Jenna Rose Berkevich, both of Juneau.
Andrew Mark Cough to Michael Jeffery Hartman both of Beaver Dam.
Andrew Joseph Curti of Dallas to Lindsay Anne Foreman of Oak Lawn.
Colin Jacob Dahlke to Natalie Rae Kleven both of Beaver Dam.
Michael Anton Douglas to Michele Catherine Patti both of Ashippun.
Dalton Mark Erickson of Germantown to Naomi Tori Buggs of Milton.
Aaron Lee Fenner to Kelsey Jean Kunsman both of Juneau.
Anthony Joseph Fiore of Trenton to Rachel Lena Brown of Beaver Dam.
Dana Lee Fleischmann Jr. to Crystal Lynn Beahlen both of Calamus.
Brian Daniel Genz to Kylene Marie Stupnik both of Mayville.
Daniel Richard Hackbarth to Andrew Kay Blase both of Reeseville.
Ben William Hartl to Allison Kate Dombeck both of Beaver Dam.
Kevin Paul Haugen to Brittany Ann Armon both of Beaver Dam.
Joseph Jerome Helmer to Lisa Renee Flanders both of Waupun.
Joseph Paul Herman jr. to Melissa Ann Pucker both of Beaver Dam.
Nathan John Jensen to Jesica Paula Hernandez both of Mayville.
Hope Lynn Johnson to Nicole Lynn Laudolff both of Elba.
Alexander Arthur Jordan to Stariana Skye both of Kekoskee.
Scott Robert Junger to Sarah Jen Wallschlaeger both of Iron Ridge.
Benjamin Alan Kieta of Livonia to Heidi Isabella Kostrzewa of Somerset.
Michael Scott Kirchoff to Jenna Marie Wendt both of Ashippun.
Robert James Klister to Ashley Lyla Gerth both of Reeseville.
Casey Kyle Koch to Michelle Lee Lawrence both of Beaver Dam.
Richard Paul Kuehl to Claire Elizabeth Grosenick both of Lebanon.
Joshua Lloyd Lemke to Kelly Ann Love both of Beaver Dam.
Bill Joel Lewis to Miah Courtney Marchello both of Juneau.
Devin Michael Lynch to Kailey Ann Thompson both of Riverdale.
Zachary Trevo Manvilla to Adriana Fischer both of Ashippun.
Terry Todd Meidl to Jennifer Jo Roberts both of Watertown.
Brian William Mielke to Tamsyn Jean Saldivar both of Oak Grove.
Anastacio Munoz Arevalo to Rebeca Dimas Pineda both of Reeseville.
Ethan Patrick Neuendorf of Horicon to Jenna Mae Ziorgen of Kekoskee.
Noah Donald Payne of Hartford to Brooklynn Susannah Tawyea of Hustisford.
Robert James Perket to Kristel Ann Fellie both of Watertown.
Mason Brock Roecker to Shania Velma Steger both of Horicon.
Blaine Curtis Rosch of Ashippun to Candace Cameron Keller of Oconomowoc.
Mark Scott Rosenow to Lisa Judi O’Neil both of Watertown.
Isaiah Parker Schlagel to Julie Kay Zech both of Beaver Dam.
Robert Joseph Schmitt to Wendy Jean Daniel both of Keinsington.
Jacob Alex Schreck and Laurel Kristine Stofan both of Neosho.
Dustin David Schulz to Bridgette Kathleen Schoebel both of Beaver Dam.
Lance Matthew Joseph Sheffer of Portage to Heather Hunt Caldwell of Beaver Dam.
Daniel John Thorp to McKenzie Anne Bruce both of Beaver Dam.
Anthony Donivan Turnbull to Kim Marie Murillo both of Mayville.
Andy Nils Vinnes to Amanda Jo Kilton both of Fox Lake.
Jeffrey Malcolm Wade Britany Lee Petrack Retzlaff both of Herman.
Branden Gerald Westlund to Macy Michelle Sarbacker both of Beaver Dam.
Alex Manley Winchel to Corrina Karen Kreuziger both of Reeseville.
Larry Roger Wood to Kim Marie Whalen both of Marshall.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.