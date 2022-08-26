JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.
Isaac Andrew Allison of Canada to Story Monet Schroeter of Hustisford.
JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.
Isaac Andrew Allison of Canada to Story Monet Schroeter of Hustisford.
Tyler Jacob Becker to Michelle Maly Apland, both of Juneau.
Kyle Brady Bernard of Watertown to Katelee-an Billie Gochanour of Shields.
Daniel Robert Berry to Nicole Britni Clark, both of Watertown.
Andrew Jason Beyer to Hope Diane Wilcox, both of West Allis.
Jacob John Cheesbrough to Michelle Lynn Slabik, both of Watertown.
Jonathan Compean to Marlene Varela, both of Beaver Dam.
Ryan Charles Denner to Pauline Josephine Berna, both of Grand Forks.
Isaac Jacob Dickenson to Jessica Anne Robers, both of Mayville.
Nathan Bruce Duisterhof-Deboer of Lomira to Korey Michelle Mckinley of Fond Du Lac.
Nathan Robert Duley to Alyssa Marie Posthuma, both of Waupan.
Jaden Michael Elenbaas of Zeeland to Madeline Rose Mcenroe of Lac Du Flambeau.
Zane David Friske to Abby Elizabeth Waldo, both of Beaver Dam.
Michael Jonathan Funk to Emalee Christine Leonhardt, both of Waupan.
Kyle Robert Gillingham to Kathleen Ann Holliday, both of Watertown.
Anthony William Glander to Elizabeth Kristine Ruhland, both of Beaver Dam.
Daryl John Gubin of Fox Lake to Sheila Marie Handrick of Madison.
Phillip Charles Hall to Jennifer Marie Jones, both of Watertown.
Miguel Angel Hernandez to Krystal Marie Magnusson, both of Horicon.
Scott Robert Hollmann to Jean Hellen Shefky, both of Theresa.
Tegan J Huber to Rachel Hannelore, both of Calamus.
Ken Jerome Kaske to Amanda Marie Goers, both of Watertown.
William Charles Keller IV to Ashley Renee Trepanier, both of Iron Ridge.
Robert Thomas Klentz to Jennifer Elizabeth Loveland, both of Reeseville.
Allan Bradley Knudson to Laurie Ann Jarvenpaa, both of Lomira.
Lucas James Knueppel of Juneau to Alyssa Brook Condon of Clyman.
Keegan Richard Lauer to Amanda Lynn Kroegger, both of Rubicon.
Corey Michael Leader to Alisha Marie Thimm, both of Hartford.
Alex Jonuuttech Lesher of Westford to Victoria Lanae Knuth of Waupun.
Andrew Christopher Malsack to Amanda Leanne Rytkonen, both of Watertown.
Bradley Calvin Neuy to Amanda Christine Jepson, both of Theresa.
Gregory Harold Page to Cindy Rae Becker, both of Iron Ridge.
Denton William Plagenz to Emma Rose Stelsel, both of Trenton.
Jacob Roland Rataczak to Whitney Beth Holwerda, both of Waupun.
Juan Rico Saenz of Waupun to Desa Ann Pluim of Alto.
Brian John Ropel of Beaver Dam to Eve Valeria Dietrich of Madison.
RJ Rueckert to Kali Ann Kastenschmidt, both of Horicon.
Derick Craig Schlagel to Stacey Jo Kohn, both of Waupun.
Kyle James Schmidt to Amy Lynn Vinney, both of Mayville.
Robert Joseph Sexton to Elizabeth Michelle Breazeale, both of Hustisford.
Tracy Charles Simmons of Beaver Dam to Gloria Fay Heath of Stoughton.
Zachary John Sletto to Kimberly Lynn Lanphier, both of Monona.
Dustin Cory Sunderland to Chelsey Marie Jacobs, both of Beaver Dam.
Michael Allan Surita to Lora Marie Surita, both of Horicon.
Gabriel Hilding Thomson to Gwen Elizabeth Berglind, both of Milwaukee.
Dale Allen Tietz to Kathy Jo Jacobson, both of Lebanon.
Arnold Russel Voskuil to Mary Beth Komosa, both of Waupun.
Robin Mathew Williams of Genesee to Amanda Autumn Desjarlais of Juneau.
Jonathan James Micheal Wilson to Jamie Ann Prough, both of Mayville.
Robert Orrin Woock to Mykayla Rose Kuhn, both of Burnett.
David John Yanke to Natasha Lynn Van Norman, both of Beaver Dam.
Nathaniel Joseph Zellner to Sierra Marie Keller, both of Beaver Dam.
Zachary Ryan Zyduck to Blaire Elizabeth Williams, both of Waupun.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.