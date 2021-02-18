The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.

Logan Taylor Goehl to Alicia Ann Braun, both of Westford.

Nathaniel Austin Heath to Jamie Lynn Collier, both of Beaver Dam.

Cory Michael Lopez to Stacy Marie Merryfield, both of Lebanon.

Reynold Clayborne Moore of Beaver Dam to Maria Rosa Salinas De Pina of North Fond du Lac.

Jeffory Roy Rennhack to Diane Marie Thompson, both of Lowell.

Brandon David Volk to Leigh Ann Lavanway, both of Mayville.

