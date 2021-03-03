JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:
Mark Alan Brevold and Kathy Johnson, both of Lowell.
Taylor Andrew Brunk and Juliana Guadalupe Rodriguez, both of Watertown.
Adam Alan Bunker and Britney Marie Kath, both of Beaver Dam.
Scott Alan Dvorak and Maria Cruz Peregrino Almeida, both of Lebanon.
Gabriel Michael Groves of Milwaukee and Adriyel Anna Katsma of Oak Grove.
Carson James Heimerl to Shelby Marie Grunewald, both of Beaver Dam.
Cody Joseph Legas and Miranda Leah Weiss, both of Mayville.
Michael Jesse Marshall and Jaime Christine Taylor both of Portland.
Jeffrey Allen Plymesser and Joy Amy Christian both of Hustisford.
Joseph Robert Schultz and Crystal Renee Morgan, both of Watertown.
Ronald Jay Yauck of Hustisford and Karen Dorothy Major of Mayville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.