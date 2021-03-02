Anniversary: Joe and Judy Grove

Joe and Judy Grove of Horseshoe Road, Watertown, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a quiet celebration at the home of their son, David.
Joe Grove and the former Judy Johnson were married Feb. 5, 1961 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Walter Ruehrdanz officiating.
The maid of honor was Judy’s sister, Janet (Johnson) Scoles and the best man was Joe’s brother, Donald Grove.
The Groves were long-time cash grain farmers in the area, purchasing their property in 1975. Joe was a member of the Jefferson County Drainage Board for 20 years.
They are active in Faith Lutheran Church, where Judy is an organist.
The couple have two children, David Grove of Madison and Peter Grove of Steamboat Springs, Colo.
There are two grandchildren, Christina Grulke and Jason Grove, both of Madison, and two great-grandchildren Emerson and Atticus Grulke.
