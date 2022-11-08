Anniversary: Scott and Dawn Farrell, 30 years Shannon Hebbe Shannon Hebbe Author email Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scott and Dan Farrell celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.Farrell and the former Dawn Davidson were married in October 1992 at LaFargeville Church of the Nazarene by Paster Dan Whitney.Their family includes Ryan and Shelby Shippee and Caleb and Kaitlyn Sael. They also have one grandchild. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shannon Hebbe Author email Follow Shannon Hebbe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wisconsin 5th District race: Attorney Mike Van Someren makes his case against incumbent Scott Fitzgerald Heninger remembered fondly after sudden death Governor candidate Tim Michels stirs crowd at Watertown bookstore Wisconsin 5th District race: Incumbent Congressman Scott Fitzgerald eyes re-election against Mike Van Someren Heritage Homes comes under new ownership Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-3
