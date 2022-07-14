The Watertown Concert Series board met to prepare for the kick off of membership sales for the 2022-2023 concert season. The season promises five concerts.
The season will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with duo Jim Witter and Ian Tanner presenting “Brothers.” With vocals, piano, guitar and bass, Witter and Tanner will perform hits of song-writing partners, “musical brothers.”
On Sunday, Nov. 20, Madison based All That Jazz Big Band will share old standards, modern interpretations of jazz classics and a few holiday favorites.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 brings the Travis Anderson Trio to the stage, piano, bass and drums, playing 60’s TV theme music, Disney classics and pops/jazz standards. Backtrack Vocals, a five-person a cappella singing group featuring new arrangements of familiar songs perform Tuesday, April 4.
The final concert of the season will be Wednesday, May 24. Nashville-based Steve Leslie will sing a heart-warming tribute to James Taylor.
Attendance is by membership in the Watertown Concert Series Association. Memberships include admission to all five concerts.
Membership fees are adult $55, student $30 and family $135 which includes children 12th grade and younger.
Early bird special fees are adult $50, student $25, and family $130. There are also sponsorship opportunities to support the continuation of the concert series.
For additional information regarding the Watertown Concert Series, call Mitch Ruesink at 920-262-1914 or John Ebert at 920-262-2276.
Brochures for the 2022-23 season may be found at the White House of Music, the Watertown Public Library and the Johnson Creek Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.