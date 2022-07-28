Local health organizations in Jefferson and Dodge Counties recently completed a Community Health Assessment and are hosting the Community Health Summit to discuss results of the assessment and to inform next steps.
The summit will be held Thursday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Comfort Suites Conference Center, 725 Paradise Lane, Johnson Creek.
The Community Health Assessment is a public health tool used to assess and prioritize significant health needs, and helps to create a Community Health Improvement Plan for improving the overall health of local communities.
Organizations involved in the CHA and Community Health Summit include the Jefferson County Health Department, Dodge County Human Services and Health Department, Watertown Department of Public Health, Fort Healthcare, Greater Community Health Foundation, Watertown Regional Medical Center and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.
The voice of community members is critical to improving the health of our community members. Community members are invited to attend the Community Health Summit so that leading health agencies have the opportunity to present the results of the Community Health Assessment. This will be followed by a discussion with community members and partners to inform development of the Community Health Improvement Plan.
Participation may occur either virtually or in person. Registration for the event is required and all participants must register by Aug. 5 for in-person or virtual attendance.
Community members can contact the Jefferson County Health Department at Health@jeffersoncountywi.gov with any questions or comments. Stay tuned for the Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan to be posted to the department’s website and social media pages.
