JEFFERSON—“We broke up.”
The words come from both sides of the stage simulaneously as “Guy” and “Girl,” formerly dating, unburden themselves to their respective best friends.
The well-meaning best friends, separately and at the same time, urge “Guy” and “Girl” to plunge right back into the dating pool, with hilarious results.
That is, it’s hilarious for the audience, and excruciating for the main characters. In turn, the prospective significant others they encounter in their attempts at “speed dating” shock and horrify with quirky behaviors, unwanted revelations, emotional misreadings and overall mismatched personalities.
Among the treats waiting for Guy and Girl are a psychic with very unorthodox methods, a polygamist on the prowl for an addition to his household, an “extreme” accountant who writes bad poetry, a faux intellectual, an internet-and-phone-obsessed video blogger, and a ... pirate?
“Check Please, Take 2,” Jefferson High School’s fall one-act, opens at 7 p.m. Friday, with a second show Saturday night.
The one-act play is part of a series that has become an audience favorite in recent years for their quirky characters, swift pace and comedic timing. Local community members might recognize the characters of Guy and Girl from the first play, “Check, Please,” which Jefferson High School performed in 2018. However, it’s not necessary to be familiar with the first play to enjoy this stand-alone sequel, said Jefferson High School drama director Ryan Clarksen.
“Jonathan Rand is a clever playwright who has hit on a concept that works for multiple shows,” Clarksen said. “Now that all of the students who performed the original ‘Check Please’ with us in 2018 have graduated, assistant director Kim Hart and I thought it would be fun to explore the sequel.”
The director noted that Jefferson High School drama students love tackling comedy, which is actually more difficult to perfect than more serious theater.
Though the cast size is small, almost every character gets a turn “in the spotlight” and is the focus of all the attention during their featured scene.
