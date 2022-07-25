Celebrate chocolate with homemade cake

This is a rich, homemade French silk pie.

 Contributed

Once in a while it is fine to indulge and celebrate baking simultaneously. This recipe for “French Silk” from “Classic Stars Desserts” by Emily Luchetti is for serious chocolate lovers.

This fudgelike mousse cake pairs plenty of rich flavors and showcases the chocolate in this decadent cake.

Load comments