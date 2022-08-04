MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions has announced Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed August as “ABLE to Save” Month in Wisconsin as part of a nationwide grassroots education and outreach campaign dedicated to increasing awareness about the benefits of Achieving a Better Life Experience, known as ABLE accounts.

“I am committed to advocating for the rights, benefits, and financial inclusion of all Wisconsinites, especially those with disabilities, so all are able to invest in their long-term financial well-being,” said Evers. “ABLE accounts can help improve the health, independence, and quality of life for Wisconsinites with disabilities and their families by empowering them to move from making short-term financial plans to making lifetime financial plans, which increases their financial security and stability.”

