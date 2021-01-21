WHITEWATER — Bill Blagg, an illusionist and magician will perform a one-of-a-kind, interactive magic show at Young Auditorium 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.
With limited in-theater tickets available for purchase and ‘donate what you can’ live stream access, everyone can enjoy the family friendly grand illusions.
Blagg’s show combines his mind-blowing magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take one on a magical journey. Objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and more. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live is more than a magic show, it’s an interactive magic experience.
To account for social distancing and other safety protocols, only 50 tickets will be made available to the public. To purchase, visit www.youngauditorium.com, or contact UW-Whitewater ticket services at 262-4782-2222.
To obtain ‘donate what you can’ live stream access for this performance, register using the form found on the ‘Magic of Bill Blagg’ event page at www.youngauditorium.com. All those who register will be sent a performance link, via email, the morning of the show.
While access to the show link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this concert as a ‘donate what you can’ performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is advised and appreciated. The Magic of Bill Blagg is sponsored by Fort Health Care.
