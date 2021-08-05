JEFFERSON — Brats, burgers and a bonanza of prizes are back at the Jefferson County Fair Park Monday night with the resumption of the Jefferson Rotary Club’s biggest annual fundraiser.
The reservations-only “Brat and Burger” event was almost sold out as of Wednesday, said Janet Werner, coordinator and a longtime Rotarian.
After a year with a “No Brat, No Burger, No Problem” alternative necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the regular Brat and Burger fundraiser is back and has returned to its normal location at the fairgrounds.
“After last year’s ‘No Brat, No Burger,’ it’s kind of exciting to be able to hold the event in person again,” Werner said. “Unfortunately, we’re still dealing with COVID-19, but now, at least everyone age 12 and over has had the chance to get the vaccine.”
Organizers note that the event has limited seating and is open only to reserved ticket-holders. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets cost $100 each and a every tenth ticket-holder will win a prize worth at least $100.
In addition, one winner will walk away with a $10,000 prize (unless the final four, three, or two ticket-holders agree to split the prize.)
All proceeds from the event go toward the scholarships the Jefferson Rotary Club provides annually to Jefferson High School graduates.
The event usually raises around $15,000 per year.
Last year’s proceeds were down, Werner said, due to the pandemic and the changed format, but the club was grateful to still be able to provide $2,000 scholarships for five 2021 Jefferson High School graduates.
“It’s a longstanding tradition,” Werner said.
The Brat and Burger fundraiser has been running annually for about 20 years.
Meanwhile, the local Rotary Club scholarships have even deeper roots.
Werner said that the club gave out its first scholarship in 1972, although the club records do not state the amount that graduate received.
Within a few years, the club was giving out two scholarships, and in 1985, that number went up to three.
Since 1995, the Jefferson Rotary Club has given out at least four scholarships each year, depending on how much money the local club was able to raise in a given year.
The Brat and Burger event brings in a good portion of those funds. Attendees get the satisfaction of knowing they’re supporting the further education dreams of local youth — and in turn, they get to enjoy a meal, beverages and a chance at many, many substantial prizes.
The prizes are donated or funded by area businesses.
“This year, donations were still a little down,” Werner said. “Some businesses are still struggling. We do appreciate every contribution, whatever the size.”
Any additional proceeds would go toward the local club’s charitable endeavors in the local area and around the world.
The Jefferson Rotary Club is affiliated with Rotary International, a service club connecting 1.2 million businesspeople and community leaders from around the world. Members commit to work together to create lasting change across the globe, in their local communities and in themselves.
People who are interested in purchasing one of the few remaining tickets to the Jefferson Rotary Club’s Brat and Burger event can contact Werner at 920-650-4116.
