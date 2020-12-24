Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Dec. 28.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Dec. 28 — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, baby carrots, pear slices, cookie, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, peach slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, Dec. 31 — Closed

Friday, Jan. 1 — Closed

