The Bank of Lake Mills in Lake Mills and Watertown is hosting a hygiene drive to collect items for those in need. The drive runs now through April 22.
Donations of personal care and cleaning products can be dropped off at either Bank of Lake Mills location during business hours, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Items collected will be donated to Lake Mills Food Pantry and Watertown Personal Essentials Pantry. Monetary donations will be accepted as well. Checks can be made payable to Lake Mills Food Panty or Watertown Personal Essentials Pantry.
The banks are located at 400 Bernard St., Watertown and 136 E. Madison St., Lake Mills.
The most needed food items for the food pantry include bathroom cleaning products, laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, deodorant and feminine hygiene products. The pantry does not need shampoo, bars of soaps or baby products.
Watertown PEP wish list includes. household cleaning products, personal hygiene products and shampoo. PEP does not need deodorant or tooth brushes.
“For families, good hygiene means avoiding illness and spending less on health care. For some, it can also secure a family’s social status and help individuals maintain self-confidence,” said Ty Neupert, Bank of Lake Mills president and CEO. “Donations are important because they help provide necessary items for our community members that need it.”
Lake Mills Food Pantry serves individuals and families in the Lake Mills School District. Their goal is to provide a variety of food in a respectful environment to qualifying clients who finds themselves in need.
Watertown PEP provides personal care items at no cost to qualifying individuals and families that reside in Watertown School District.
