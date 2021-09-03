The Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members euchre tournament Monday. Fourteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were John Walker, Donna Harshbarger, Rae Metzger and Colleen Sindermann.
The center held its five-handed sheepshead tournament on Tuesday. Twelve people participated in the tournament. The winners included Linda Buss, Harry Lenius ,Beverly Schuenke, Peggy Brown and Cyndee Lenius.
Sixteen people participated in the Watertown Senior and Community Center’s four-handed sheepshead tournament on Wednesday The winners were Terry Schultz, John Flahive, Wally Schieber, Mary Ann Carrillo and Pauline Schoemann.
