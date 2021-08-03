The scores for the Wii summer bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center have been announced.

The results for the week of July 26 for the Rocking Seniors League include, team scores: CHRM 56 wins, JKRC 43 wins, PJCH 29 wins, and BTJP 16 wins.

Those with high series above 500 included: Carole Hartline, 552; Mary Bockhorst 552; Pat Jurkowski 530; and Josie Kubly 512.

Recommended for you

Load comments