The scores for the Wii summer bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center have been announced.
The results for the week of July 26 for the Rocking Seniors League include, team scores: CHRM 56 wins, JKRC 43 wins, PJCH 29 wins, and BTJP 16 wins.
Those with high series above 500 included: Carole Hartline, 552; Mary Bockhorst 552; Pat Jurkowski 530; and Josie Kubly 512.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.