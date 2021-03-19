LEBANON — The Lebanon Youth baseball teams will host their 6th annual brat fry, bake sale and silent auction on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club grounds on County Highway R in Lebanon.
It is the same day the sportsmen’s club will hold their consignment auction.
The group will have chili, brats, hot dogs, hot ham, walking tacos, chips, soda, coffee and hot chocolate for sale, along with various homemade baked goods, including home baked breads, stollens and pies.
There will also be a silent auction which will have many gift certificates, baskets and merchandise from area businesses.
Registration for the Lebanon youth baseball teams may also be done at that time. The pee wee team is open to youth ages 8-10 (may not have reached their 11 birthday before June 1), the little league team is open to youth ages 11-12 (may not have reached their 13 birthday before June 1), the pony team is open to youth ages 13-15 (may not have reached their 16 birthday before June 1), and brooks is open to youth 16 through high school graduate.
The brooks level team is currently full, but there is a waiting list. Registration deadline is Thursday, April 1.
To give a donation to the group, join the team or to be a part of the coaching staff contact Rhonda Boyd.
For more information contact Boyd, at 920-925-3736 or email rhondaboyd@uwalumni.com.
