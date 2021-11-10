The Watertown Players’ production of Ken Ludwig’s “The Games Afoot” or “Holmes for the Holidays” will be performed, in cooperation with Concord Theatricals, Dec. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 and 12 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S Water St., Watertown.
Tickets are on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown for $15. Tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20.
The cast of the show includes Larry Martinez as William Gillette; Linda Ewert as Martha Gillette, Jim Steffl as Simon Bright; Ashley Woodard as Aggie Wheeler; Mike Kent as Felix Geisel; Heather Kent as Madge Geisel; Leah Fritsche as Inspector Goring; and Lisa Steffl as Daria Chase.
Jennie Ortega is the director with Jim Steffl as technical director and Juanita Edington as producer.
The Games Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays is a comedy filled murder mystery that takes place in William Gillette’s Connecticut mansion. Gillette and his mother, Martha, host a holiday party with an intimate group of fellow actors. Everything seems jolly enough until a surprise, unwelcome guest arrives. A murder in the house brings nutty Inspector Goring into the mix. She and Gillette (who aspires to be the real Sherlock Holmes) take on the case to find the murderer. All this mayhem brings about further secrets to be revealed, additional murders to be attempted, and an unforeseen outcome.
The Watertown Players Community Theatre is known for its holiday performances at the Octagon House Museum, and this year is no exception. Performances of A Colonial Christmas will take place Nov. 27 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a new show beginning every half hour. The Octagon House Museum is located at 919 Charles St., Watertown.
Tickets will be available at the visitor center on the museum grounds before each performance. For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call 920-306-4364 or follow them on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
