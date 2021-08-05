LEBANON — Ruby’s Pantry food distribution will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon on Tuesday.
Ruby’s Pantry is for anyone that eats. There is no income or residency requirement and Ruby’s Pantry is for anyone looking to extend their monthly grocery budget.
Each guest donates $20 and receives an abundance of grocery items. Ruby’s Pantry is not government funded.
Each donation is used to cover operational costs like trucking, gas, and warehouse staff. All of the food is donated by corporate food donors making it available to families through the pantry.
The Lebanon Pantry will start at 3:30 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. or all 288 shares are gone. Watch for traffic directors as vehicles will be routed through the fire station parking lot directly from County Highway R and staged until they are then directed to the church parking lot.
Guest are to stay in their vehicles until they are directed to pick up their share.
St. Peter’s Church hosts the event the second Tuesday of each month. Each share contains some meat/protein, pizza, potatoes, dairy, bread and/or baked goods, vegetables and a variety of other food products as well as paper goods. The share’s retail value is between $100 and $150.
If one is interested in becoming a volunteer, contact the church office at St. Peter’s at 920-925-3547.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.