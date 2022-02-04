The Watertown Department of Public Health will hold a COVID-19 immunization, along with an adult and child influenza clinic on Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St.
Vaccines that will be available include Moderna for adults, Pfizer for adults and children ages 5 and older, and Johnson and Johnson Janssen for adults.
For the COVID-19 immunizations, registration will be accepted online for an appointment at https://vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064.
No appointment is necessary for the influenza vaccines. Those vaccines include flu shot for those 6 months and older and high dose flu shot for those 65 and older (must bring Medicare card).
Masks will be required for entry. There will be a 15 minute observation period after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
If one is feeling ill or are still in quarantine or isolation, they are asked to stay home and make another appointment.
Everyone ages 12 and older is recommended to get a COVIDo-19 booster dose for the best protection against COVID-19 and circulating variants.
People are eligible for the COVID-19 booster dose at least 5 months after the last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna primary vaccine series or two months after Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
