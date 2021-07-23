JEFFERSON — The next gathering of the Write and Share Your Own Story program at the Jefferson Senior Center will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. Topic for this group is “Summertime games in the neighborhood.”
Participant Bud Lincks said, “Imagine sharing your stories among friends at the senior center. Tales become more memorable when shared – especially enhanced with a cup of coffee or lemonade and something sweet from the Bon Ton Bakery in Jefferson.”
People are invited to share their stories or others who just wish to be a part of the program listening.
This Tuesday, bingo will have a special theme: Christmas in July. There will be different bingo games, a treat and few door prizes. Outside bingo is every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Cost is $2. One is asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on cards. One may also wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under the bingo cards. If it is raining, it will be held at the senior center.
Bunco will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Cost is $1. The person with the most Buncos will win $10. The prize is spit if there is a tie. Bunco is a dice game that all one has to do is roll the dice and count the “spots” that come up.
Tuesday exercise class at 9 a.m. is a toning and walking class.
Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead is played every Monday at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played every Thursday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day.
To submit ideas for activities or programs, contact the center at 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
