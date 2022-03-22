Troop 43 competes in first aid meeting

Boy Scouts from Troop 43 who participated in a first aid meet included, from left, standing, Joshua Butzen, Ryan Schlatter, Nathaniel Kilps, Peter Mitchell, Ayden Kulick, Scott Butzen, Jonathan Schrock, Julian Byrne and Thomas Walter. Kneeling, from left, are Joshua Mitchell and Caleb Domer.
Eleven Scouts from Watertown Troop 43 competed in the Potawatomi Council’s annual first aid meet on Saturday, March 5. The Scouts put their first aid skills to the test with different emergency scenarios. Paramedic’s from the Sussex and Lisbon fire departments graded each team on recognition of injury based on symptoms, proper first aid techniques and ability to accurately request assistance.
The troop had two patrols compete at the meet. The Fire Breathing Rubber Duckies took second place in the leadership division and the Smiling Feet took third in the Natural Division. Leadership patrols must have at least two Scouts of the rank of star or higher while natural patrols have predominantly younger Scouts with ranks below star.
This Saturday morning, March 19, Troop 43 participated in the Potawatomi Council’s Scouting for Food program. The Scouts collected food donations at the Watertown Pick ‘NSave. All food donations will go to the Watertown Food Pantry.
April will find the troop traveling to Ledge Park in Dodge County for their annual shakedown campout. The focus of this campout is to have newer Scouts work on advancements while learning how the troop runs a weekend campout. As a part of the shakedown, the Scouts will inspect the troop’s gear to ensure all is in order for the camping season. In addition, the Scouts will take time to hike the trails along the rock ledges.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience outdoor adventures and volunteerism. The troop has weekly in-person meetings where the Scouts work on various Scout skills, advancement requirements and planning for future fun and service. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Peter Kitzhaber at 608-438-6002.
