Music at the Museum presented by Watertown Tourism returns on Monday with a concert by the Red Hot TradJazz Band.
The band will perform New Orleans-style jazz music on clarinet, trumpet, trombone, tuba, banjo and drums. Local musicians include Al Anderson and Brad Klotz. The concert will take place outdoors on the grounds of the Octagon House Museum, 919 Charles St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There is no admission fee for the concert, but free will donations to benefit the Watertown Historical Society will be appreciated.
The concert is the final performance in a new three-part music series hosted by the Watertown Historical Society.
Attendees must bring their own blanket or lawn chairs for seating and are welcome to bring food and drink to enjoy as they listen to the music. The Towne Cinema of Watertown will be selling popcorn and candy concessions at the event. Soda and water will also be for sale. In addition to financial support provided by Watertown Tourism, the concert series is also supported by Bill and Karla Mullen and Tom and Sue O’Connor of Watertown.
In the event of inclement weather, the Red Hot TradJazz Band will perform the following evening, Tuesday. If the concert is postponed, an announcement will be made on the Watertown Historical Society website and Facebook page. Attendees are asked not to arrive prior to 5 p.m. to set out their blankets and chairs.
In addition to Music at the Museum, the historical society invites the community to attend the annual Octagon House Antique and Artisan Show on Saturday, Sept. 18. For more information regarding historical society events and activities, call 920-261-2796 or visit octagonhousemuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.