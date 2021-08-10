LEBANON — The Lebanon Band will host its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lebanon Firemens’ Park.

The Lebanon Band is known for playing marches, polkas, and waltzes along with other genres of music.

The Lebanon Band is under the direction of Dave Fenske and Kathy Fortlage will be the emcee. The concert will be held rain or shine.

If it is raining, the band will play under the pavilion at the park.

Refreshments will be available for purchase including the world famous Lebanon Band Burgers, soda, water and “Lebanon Lemonade.”

