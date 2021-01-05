A keeper for holiday dessert trays

The holiday season is a time when families across the globe look forward to the traditions they’ve passed down from generation to generation. Holiday baking is one such tradition in many families.
From cookies and pies to brittles and fudge, there’s no shortage of sweet treats come the holiday season. But who’s recipe collection couldn’t benefit from another delicious addition? That’s just what can be found in “Toffee Cheesecake Bars” from “Taste of Home Healthy Cooking Cookbook” (RDA Enthusiast Brands) by the Taste of Home/Reader’s Digest Kitchens.
Toffee Cheesecake Bars
Makes 2½ dozen
1 cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup confectioners’ sugar
⅓ cup baking cocoa
½ cup cold butter
1 8-ounce package reduced-fat cream cheese
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ¼ cups milk chocolate English toffee bits, divided
1. In a small bowl, combine the flour, confectioners’ sugar, cocoa and baking soda. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press in the bottom of an ungreased 13-inch x 9-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until set.
2. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add the milk, eggs and vanilla; beat until smooth. Stir in ¾ cup toffee bits. Pour over crust. Bake 18 to 22 minutes longer or until center is almost set.
3. Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining toffee bits; cool completely. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours overnight.
