JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will hold an ice cream social at 1 p.m. Wednesday. There will be ice cream and a Bon Ton Bakery treat.
A representative from the Jefferson Public Library will be at the senior center Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. with information about the services the library provides and how to get a library card. She will help answer questions with your mobile device. Call to make a 15-minute appointment.
On Wednesday, the senior center will also give honor to Doris Cavin for 18 years of volunteering as an exercise program leader.
Tuesday exercise class is a toning and walking class held at 9 a.m.
Ballroom Basics for Balance is an evidenced based class is for those that want to get better walking and moving around, and reduce risk of falls. This class is taught by a physical therapist who is trained in this class.
This class is helpful for those wanting to help with their balance or those with Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis. The class can be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device.
A “try the class for free” program will be held on Thursday, July 29, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The six-week class will be held Thursdays Aug. 5 to Sept. 9, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost for the six-week class is $35. Sign up by calling the senior center.
Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead is played every Monday at 1 p.m. and euchre is played every Thursday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day.
Bingo in the park is held every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Cost is $2. Participants are asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on cards. One may also wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under the bingo cards. Bingo will be held at the senior center if inclement weather.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. To make reservations, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
