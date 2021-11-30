The Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members five-handed sheepshead tournament Sunday.

Seven people participated in the tournament and the winners were Mark Zoellick, Faith Zoellick, and Peggy Brown.

Door prize was won by Joan Kreuziger.

The center also held its members eucher tournament on Sunday.

Sixteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Barb Tabat, Bill Schopen, Wayne Metzger, Richard Schlatter and Dick Flood.

Recommended for you

Load comments