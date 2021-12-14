JEFFERSON — One can help bring a StoryWalk® to Jefferson by donating to Jefferson Public Library’s StoryWalk® at Meadow Springs Conservatory Donation Campaign. The fund-raising event runs through Feb. 18, 2022.
The City of Jefferson is developing 35 acres of the former Meadow Springs Golf Club to add housing and a nature conservancy with a mile-long paved walking path.
Jefferson Public Library seeks to install a StoryWalk® at Conservatory Park in the spring of 2022. The library has secured $1,300 in grant funding but to bring this project to a reality, it needs help to raise $5,000 in donations. It will be a free interactive activity that will hopefully attract families and all ages, young and old. StoryWalk® promotes literacy and physical activity while encouraging interaction with nature.
StoryWalk® is an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to permanent posts, which are installed along an outdoor walking path. As one strolls down the trail, they are directed to the next page in the story.
In the spring of 2020, Jefferson Public Library posted a temporary StoryWalk® along the sidewalk of the library building. While it drew many readers – kids and adults alike – the temporary StoryWalk® boards did not hold up in the weather.
Establishing a StoryWalk® at the Meadow Springs Conservatory will reach a wider audience and installing permanent, professionally produced metal StoryWalk® frames will provide a long-lasting reading activity. Stories will change with the season and Jefferson Public Library will post a new book every four to eight weeks in the spring, summer, and fall months.
One can contribute a tax-deductible donation of cash or check in-person at the Jefferson Public Library. Checks can be made payable to the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library. To donate by mail, send a check to the Jefferson Public Library, Attn: StoryWalk® Campaign, 321 S. Main St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
