How to stay cool and spurn the burn

When the sun comes out to play, many of people make plans to do the same. The summer months bring the promise of backyard barbecues, pick-up games in the park and wasting away lazy afternoons in the water. This year’s summer season feels extra special as COVID-19 vaccines have paved a way for many to gather together safely, said Dr. Nestor Rodriquez, emergency medicine physician at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Summer also brings the heat – a potential threat to health that people need to stay alert to prevent and treat. Heat-related illness can take on several different forms, from heat rash, sunburn and heat cramps, to more serious and potentially life-threatening illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat-related illnesses can strike when the body can’t properly cool itself through normal methods like sweating, and some heat-related illnesses can cause damage to essential organs, including the brain, and be fatal.
Those most at risk for developing heat-related illness include senior adults, infants and children, those with chronic health conditions, athletes and outdoor workers. That doesn’t let everyone else off the hook, however. Heat-related illness can affect anyone, and additional factors can come into play, including high levels of humidity, obesity, prescription drug use, and alcohol use. “That’s why it’s important to know the different types of heat-related illness, how to prevent them, what to look out for and what to do if illness strikes,” Rodriquez said.
The good news is that heat-related illnesses are preventable and there are some basic tips to remember to help protect oneself and others, including:
• Wearing light, loose-fitting clothes
• Staying cool with air conditioning, and cool showers and baths
• Limiting outdoor activities to cooler times in the morning and evening
• Pacing oneself when it comes to outdoor activity and exercise
• Wearing sunscreen
• Never leaving infants, children or pets in parked cars (even if the windows are cracked open)
• Avoiding hot, heavy foods and
• Staying hydrated with plenty of water (and keeping your pets hydrated, too!)
Heat rash can present as small pimple-like blisters. If heat rash appears, move to a cool, dry place, keep the rash dry and use powder to alleviate discomfort.
If one gets sunburned, it’s important to stay out of the sun until the burn heals. Apply cool cloths, aloe or moisturizing lotion to the burn. A cool bath may help soothe the skin. Don’t break those blisters. Allow them to heal.
Heat cramps can bring excessive sweating and muscle pain and spasms. If one gets heat cramps, stop the activity and get to a cool place, hydrate and let them pass before resuming any physical activity. If cramps last longer than an hour, and one is on a low-sodium diet or have heart problems and experience cramps, they should seek immediate medical help.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale, clammy skin; fast or weak pulse; nausea; muscle cramps; fatigue; dizziness; headache and fainting. Get to a cool place, loosen clothing, apply cool, wet cloths to the body (or try a cool bath) and hydrate. If one is vomiting, symptoms get worse or if they last longer than an hour, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately.
Heat stroke is the most severe and dangerous heat-related illness. Symptoms include a high body temp (103 degrees or higher); hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and loss of consciousness. Emergency medical attention is vital. Call 911 immediately, move the person to a cooler place, apply cool cloths to the body or take a cool bath, and do not let them consume any liquids.
During the summer, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on those at greater risk for heat-related illness. Check in on them during the day and watch for the signs and symptoms above. By taking simple preventive steps and knowing what to look for and what to do if heat-related illness rises, one can more safely enjoy the warmer weather and make it a summer to remember.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.