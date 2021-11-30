JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has several programs planned for December to be held in-person.
Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program. For program updates, check its website or call 920-674-7733.
During the month, the library will be offering 25 days of pay it forward. Each time a patron checks out materials, they can pick from a bucket for a special surprise, including reduced fines, candy, or a holiday serenade by the staff. Donations are welcomed.
The Jefferson Holiday Parade of Lights is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The parade will start at Walworth and Main streets and head north through the downtown area, turning east on Racine Street and head south on Center Street to disband. The library will have a float in the parade.
Guitarcheology will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be seasonal music with classical guitar ensemble Guitarcheology in the library meeting room.
Patrons can craft a paper ornament from book pages starting Dec. 6. These take ‘n makes are available while supplies last. Pick up this take ‘n make in the adult and youth departments.
One can make sock gnomes at the library from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6. They are available while supplies last. All ages are welcome. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
A Polar Express pajama party will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 22. There will be hot chocolate, snacks, crafts, and a reading of “The Polar Express” The story will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The adult Fiber Arts Craft Group will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 15 and 29.
The library will have spiced drinks and hot chocolate Dec. 13. Participants can learn about spiced drinks and pick up this month’s spice kit to make hot chocolate at home.
The Adult Book Club will meet in the library meeting room during the third week of the month in January, March, May, September, and November in 2022. Book Club will meet Mondays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. The January book is “Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala; the March book is “Giannis: the improbable rise of an NBA MVP” by Mirin Fader; and the May book is “The book woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson.
One can place the books on hold through the café library catalog or call the library at 920-674-7733.
Preschool, ages 0-5, storytime is held Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the library meeting room. Storytime features songs, stories, and movement. Craft time to follow each session.
Jefferson Police Chief Ken Pileggi will be a special guest at the Dec. 15 storytime. He will read Elf on the Bookshelf for kids ages 6-11.
The monthly crafts include candy cane reindeer Dec. 1-11, and giant snowflakes Dec. 13-31.
Upcoming Friends of the Jefferson Public Library events include Culver’s Share Night for the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library on Dec. 7. At Culver’s of Johnson Creek, 10% of the sales between 5 and 8 p.m. will be donated to the Friends.
