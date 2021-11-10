American Legion Auxiliary Pitterle-Beaudoin Unit 189 will meet at the post at 6 p.m. Thursday. It’s red, white, and blue night and a picture will be taken.
November highlights membership and past presidents of the organization. Membership in the ALA includes grandmothers, mothers, sisters, spouses, and direct and adopted female descendants of all men and women who served in either of the following periods: April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918 and any time after Dec. 7, 1941, who being a citizen of the United States at the time of their entry therein served on active duty in the armed forces of any of the governments associated with the United States during either eligibility period and died in the line of duty or after honorable discharge, and to those women who of their own right are eligible for membership in The American Legion. A few years ago, Congress allowed spouses of female veterans to join the organization.
More than 40 women have been honored to serve in the presidency at the local level, and since 1921 each has been dedicated to the ALA’s In Service Not Self ideal. From the mission statement, For God and Country, the auxiliary advocates for veterans, educates citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.
The agenda includes finishing the Americanism project, finalizing plans for the upcoming bake sale/mini craft fair, and program updates. Sign-up sheets will be available for the sale/fair, Christmas at the Theater, and December’s Christmas party. Raffle tickets have arrived and would make great stocking stuffers. Addresses of military personnel currently serving can also be brought to the meeting.
For more information on the organization, contact Mary Petrie at 261-8161.
