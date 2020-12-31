Car Bingo will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center parking lot.

Players are asked to be present by 12:45 p.m.

Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2.

Pre-registration is required for this event and space is limited.

Call 920-262-8099 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to secure a spot.

If there is inclement weather, bingo will not be held.

