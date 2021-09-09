Friedrich Nietzsche was an atheistic philosopher who paved the way for Hitler’s rise to power by predicting the coming of a superhuman figure.
Nietzsche hated Christianity. However, I believe he made one statement that should motivate followers of Jesus in a big way. Nietzsche said, “I will believe in the Redeemer when the Christians look a little more redeemed.”
Ouch. That statement smarts a little bit. In other words, if our desire is for people to follow Jesus, we who claim to be his followers had better look like Him. The questions then are… what does Jesus look like? And therefore, what should we look like?
The Bible tells us exactly what Jesus looks like in Philippians 2:6-7, “Though he was God, he did not think of equality with God as something to cling to. Instead, he gave up his divine privileges; he took the humble position of a slave and was born as a human being.”
Why would Jesus do such a thing? It’s because, since the beginning, there’s been this little three-letter word that is a big problem: sin.
If you don’t know what sin is, it’s when we do something that God does not want us to do or we don’t do something God wants us to do.
Sin is when we make the wrong choice and we mess up. When we tell a lie, it’s a sin. If we steal something or even desire something that isn’t ours, it’s sin. When we have pride and think we are better than somebody else, it’s sin. When we have sex outside of marriage, whether it’s with another person, a magazine, or an online image, it’s sin. There is no hierarchy of sin, no sin is worse than the other, sin is sin is sin.
The Bible tells us that no human being is unaffected by this problem. And the problem is compounded in Hebrews 9:22 “…without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness.” That’s why Jesus came to earth. So that in humble obedience, He could die a criminal’s death on a cross and shed the blood necessary to pay the price for our sin and we could have a relationship with God. I hope everyone reading this has called on Jesus for forgiveness of their sins. It’s not a complicated process, simply confess, ask for forgiveness and then don’t forget to ask for power to resist sin in the future.
So, how can people look at us and see people who have been redeemed? How do we address Nietsche’s concerns? The answer comes a little bit earlier in chapter 2 of Philippians, vs 2, “Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves.”
At the basis of redemption is humility — not pride, arrogance or obnoxiousness. Ouch. I’ve got to admit, I’ve been a bit embarrassed by both my behavior and the behavior of other fellow Jesus followers.
If we want people to believe in the Redeemer, we must in humility look like we have been redeemed. We must take the high road and put other’s interests above our own. That’s what being redeemed looks like because that’s what love looks like.
