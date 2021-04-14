BEAVER DAM — For caution reasons, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will pause providing the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration.
Accordingly, the walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for today at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has been canceled.
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pauses the use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to investigate six reported U.S. cases of rare and severe blood clots that may be linked to the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 6.8 million doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the U.S.
If one has developed a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath up to three weeks after receiving the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, they should seek care immediately. If one has received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and would like additional information, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-998-0880.
Although Wednesday’s walk-in clinic has been canceled, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam currently has appointments available for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-908-5029.
