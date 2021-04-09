At their membership meeting April 5, American Legion Post 189 held its birthday raffle drawing.
The winners were first place; Stephen Zillmer; second place, The Garage; third place, Tom Brennecke; fourth place, Ken Zindars; fifth place, Dan Christian; sixth place, Dennis Stair; seventh place, Pete Richter; eighth place, Debbie Buth; ninth place, Mark Carew; and 10th place, Raye Harshbarger.
In the past, this drawing would have taken place at the annual American Legion Birthday Banquet, but due to concerns over COVID-19, the banquet was not held this year.
This was the 102nd anniversary of the American Legion.
