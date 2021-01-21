JUNEAU — Learning to regulate emotional responses, especially during times of stress, can be difficult even for adults.
According to Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension — Dodge County, research shows that preschoolers who exhibit self-control go on to experience more success in school. Furthermore, they are more likely to avoid risky behaviors as they grow up than their peers who have a hard time with self-control. Here are other reasons parents should teach children calming strategies:
• They help children make and keep friends.
• Children who learn to cope with their emotions constructively have an easier time with disappointments, aggravation, and hurt feelings.
• They help children be successful in school.
• They help children develop the skills needed to be successful employees later.
• Children will handle disappointments in a healthier way.
Most children have some natural ways of self-regulating but may also need to learn appropriate ways to respond when experiencing anxiety.
Children can handle anger, frustration, and other “big” emotions more constructively when they are taught how to calm themselves. Being composed in difficult situations is best learned early in life. When children can recognize their feelings, they can begin to understand that anger and frustration are normal.
The fact of the matter is everyone gets mad sometimes. When children get angry, they sometimes use aggression, like biting or hitting. This does not mean they are bad; it just means they are upset and do not have the words to tell us. Children actually get scared when they are upset and become out of control. Calming strategies can help a child to work through strong emotions.
Children are not born with the ability to control their emotions, parents have to teach them.
This is a long process that is not easy and happens over time. The good news is children can learn self-control through everyday experiences.
When calming strategies are practiced regularly throughout the day, the possibility for use at times of anxiety is increased. Here are some tips for parents:
• Model staying calm when you are upset; children will handle anger and frustration the way they see you handling anger and frustration.
• Talk through the steps you take to remain calm with your child. For instance, if you are in the car with your child and someone cuts you off while driving, you could say, “It makes me angry when people don’t use their turn signal. I’m going to take some deep breaths, like this, to help me calm down.”
• Teach children to recognize and name their feelings. Reading books together about feelings and emotions can help.
• Finally, notice when a child remains calm. For example, one could say, “I noticed you stayed calm when your brother took your toy. You asked him to give it back with a calm voice. Instead of getting mad. You stayed in control. Way to go!”
Remember, build these skills when your child is calm; children are unable to learn something new when they are upset.
