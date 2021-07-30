FORT ATKINSON — Registration will open soon for the Fort HealthCare Camp 911 event, but with a new look. This event, traditionally a one-day interactive program that focuses on safety, health, and wellness, will be going virtual for 2021 and will be offered as a four-week family challenge throughout August.
Registration for this event will be free, and one member per family above the age of 18 will need to have a Fort HealthCare Wellness Portal account and will officially sign up for the challenge on that site. Additionally, the weekly challenge tasks and activities will be located in this portal and weekly and overall prize will be randomly awarded to participating families.
Like previous Camp 911 events, this virtual challenge will cover a variety of topics, including fire safety, mindfulness, stress management, hands only CPR, basic first aid instruction, physical activity, nutrition and healthy eating information through videos, activities, and handouts. Families will also be encouraged to track at least 30 minutes of physical activity together each week of the challenge.
Registered nurse Melanie Kutz and Camp 911 organizer said, “The purpose of this event is to give children and families the opportunity virtually to learn skills and confidence they need to protect themselves and react safely in emergency situations, and also to help them focus on health and wellness in their daily lives. With the help of several individuals and participating community agencies each year, we feel proud to be able to achieve the program’s goals every year, even if it’s virtual.”
Challenge participants that complete all the tasks throughout the challenge and log the required 30 minutes of family activity will be eligible for randomly selected weekly prizes and the final grand prize. Weekly prizes will be either a local $25 gift card or a month family pass to the Whitewater Aquatic Center, and the grand prize will be a six-month family membership to the Whitewater Aquatic Center.
If interested in this year’s Virtual Camp 911 Family Challenge, register online at FortHealthCare.com/Camp911. Additionally, one adult member of each family will need to have a Fort HealthCare Wellness Portal Account, and information about the creation of this account can be found on the registration page. Questions can be sent to wellness.advisor@forthc.com or call the Fort HealthCare Community Health and Wellness Department at 920-568-5475.
