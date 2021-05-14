FORT ATKINSON – The United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties has announced their Ride United transportation program has temporarily expanded to cover free rides to vaccination appointments in the communities of Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater and Watertown.
“Our United Way is honored to be in a position to expand our Ride United program to provide assistance to those in our communities who have a transportation barrier which prohibits them from accessing vaccination appointments” said Megan Hartwick, United Way executive director. “These are very difficult communities to live in if you don’t have reliable access to quality transportation, so we are so pleased to be doing our small part to help bring that access to individuals in need, and also help increase the vaccination rates across our county.”
Ride United is serviced by Brown Cab Company, serving Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater and Lake Mills, and Watertown Passenger Transit, serving Watertown. Individuals need to call the company for their community and schedule their ride. Ride availability is based on the schedule of each company and rides must be scheduled in advance. Rides are limited to within city limits and cannot accommodate travel between different cities.
“We truly wish we were able to offer the free ride service to every individual in every community and that we could accommodate travel across cities,” Hartwick added. “However, we have to work within the logistical capabilities of the service providers and within our financial resources available. Although we know this expanded service won’t reach every person in need, we are still excited to offer it to many who will benefit from it.”
The service will be provided for riders to the following vaccination appointment locations: Fort Atkinson (Fort Healthcare Hospital, Fort Healthcare Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, Fort Atkinson Hometown Pharmacy and Walgreens), Jefferson (The Drug Store and Walmart), Lake Mills (WRMC Lake Mills Clinic, Lake Mills Hometown Pharmacy and Walgreens), Whitewater (UW-Whitewater Health Services, McCullough’s LTC Pharmacy, Walmart and Walgreens), and Watertown (Watertown Department of Public Health, Watertown Hometown Pharmacy, WRMC Doctor’s Court Clinic, Walmart and Walgreens).
United Way encourages any residents who could benefit from this service, to call Brown Cab at 920-563-6303 or Watertown Passenger Transit at 920-261-7433 to schedule a ride.
If anyone is interested in supporting this service, donations can be made online using the following link and noting “Ride United” in the comments section: https://uwjnwc.com/get-involved/give/. Donations can also be mailed to 734 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Any questions regarding the Ride United program can be directed to the United Way office at 920-563-8880 or unitedway@idcnet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.