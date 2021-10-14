FORT ATKINSON — The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth counties has announced for the second consecutive year, it will not be hosting its annual chili cook-off event following the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade on Nov. 13.
The decision was made in light of ongoing impacts and concerns related to the pandemic.
“It was an incredibly difficult decision to cancel this year’s chili cook-off event,” said Megan Hartwick, United Way executive director. “Although it is very positive to see COVID numbers plateauing in our area, our organization feels it is important to be a strong community partner and assist in helping those numbers go down, not potentially aiding in them increasing again. We simply do not feel, given the short duration of the cook-off and the large number of individuals who attend within a small space, that we could safely and in good conscience, host the event. Although we love the community merriness it brings, the health and well-being of our communities has to remain our top priority.”
The chili cook-off event is held each year following the holiday parade and boasts 20 chili cookers serving their recipes to the public. On average, the event raises approximately $1,500 in support of the United Way Campaign.
Anyone who has any questions can contact the United Way office at 920-563-8880 or unitedway@idcnet.com.
