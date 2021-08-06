The scores for the Wii summer bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center have been announced.

The results for the week of Aug. 2 for the Rocking Seniors League include, team scores: CHRM 62 wins, JKRC 51 wins, PJCH 29 wins, and BTJP 18 wins.

Those with high series above 500 included: Josie Kubly, 574; Rose Christian, 545; and Carol Hartline, 508.

