The first 4-H club in Neosho was organized by Mrs. Otto Petsch in 1946 and it was called the Neosho Lucky Clovers with 10 members.
Mrs. Lawrence Zuehlke was the general leader from 1951 to 1954 and in 1954, Mrs. Ben Hoerth became the general leader.
In 1957, the club name changed to Neosho Busy Bees and Mrs. Al Bauman served as general leader.
The club had 28 members.
For some unknown reason, there was no club in 1961.
In 1962, Alfred Ceshkar started the Neosho Utopians 4-H Club.
Dorothy Unertl was the general leader from 1963 to 1970. During her time as leader, the membership grew to 43.
From 1971 to 1975, the general leaders were Sylvester and Gloria Margelofsky.
During that time, the club reached an all time high of 102 members.
Rita Sigrist became general leader in 1976. Daniel Hintz became leader from 1982 to 1984. Mary Gray was general leader from 1985 to 1992. Joan Beck was general leader from 1993 to 2000. Jerry and Linda Schulz and Joyce Martin shared leadership from 2001 to 2008.
In 2008, Jason Beck became general leader. Angie James joined Beck also general leader until 2015. In 2015, Beck, Brenda Conley and Lisa Hall were the general leaders and are the current leaders.
The club currently has 40 members and meet the first Thursday of the month at the Honor Elementary in Neosho.
