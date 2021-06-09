May was a busy month for Watertown’s Boy Scout Troop 11 as in-person activities resumed. Following the new scout camp out at the Watertown Conservation Club in April, the troop held a Court of Honor recognizing those scouts for their efforts during the pandemic. Special recognition was given to Kirk Grill who will be retiring as Troop 11 committee chair at the end of the year.
The Court of Honor was opened by Senior Patrol Leader Kenny Pettitt, who welcomed the scouts and families to the Court of Honor following the presentation of the colors and the lighting of the Scout candles by scouts Caden Tolliver and AJ Dishneau.
Scoutmaster John Schloemer recognized Grill for his 14 years of service to scouting. Grill began his service to scouting by serving as a Cub Scout leader including Cubmaster in Pack 111 from 2008 to 2012. He joined Troop 11 with his son and became an assistant scoutmaster in 2012. In 2014, he assumed the duties of Troop 11’s committee chair. He has been active with the troop in everything, including camping, service projects, merit badges, troop meetings, rank advancements, fund raising chair, and summer camps. He was elected to the Order of the Arrow and completed 31 training sessions. His duties at the Pitterle-Beaudoin American Legion Post 189 necessitates his resignation as troop committee chair of Troop 11. In appreciation for all his years of service, he was presented with a photo collage of various activities he was in with Troop 11.
The awards ceremony commenced with six merit badge and four special awards being presented by Assistant Scoutmaster Pat McCarthy and Senior Patrol Leader Kenny Pettitt to the following Boy Scouts:
Aiden McCarthy, Family Life merit badge; Kieran McCarthy, Pets merit badge; Silas Furnish, Special Awards Firem’n Chit and Totin Chip; Vincent Meyer, Pets merit badge; Braeden Nemitz, Family Life merit badge; Cole Nemitz Family Life merit badge, Cole Pettitt, Special Awards Firem’n Chit and Totin Chip; and Kenny Pettitt, Communication merit badge.
Eleven Scouts achieved rank advancement. Assistant Scoutmaster Bill Meyer and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Vincent Meyer made the presentation of the rank badges to the following Scouts:
Silas Furnish and Cole Pettitt achieved the Scout Rank; AJ Dishneau and Kyle Wolf received their second-class badges; AJ Dishneau, Braeden Nemitz, and Cole Nemitz received their first-class badges; Star Rank was awarded to Kieran McCarthy; Kenny Pettitt was awarded the Life Rank badge; and Vincent Meyer was recognized for achieving the Eagle Scout rank and earning a bronze palm.
During May the troop activities included camping, canoeing, whitewater rafting, and community service projects.
The troop had a crew that canoed 12 miles on the Rock River from State Highway 16 to the Watertown Conservation Club. The trip is intended to introduce younger scouts to learn how to maneuver a canoe on a less challenging water way. During the trip the crew were able to observe various wild life and ate a shore lunch.
Older scouts were able to experience a more challenging water experience by doing whitewater kayaking on the Peshtigo River and camping two nights. The water level was down slightly, but the rapids were still very exciting and the water was cold, even with the wet suits on.
Finally, the Boy Scouts did two community service projects. Trash was collected on State Highway 16 as part of the adopt-a-highway program. The second project was putting more than 100 American flags on the Water Street Plaza to commemorate Memorial Day.
Boy Scout Troop 11 offers young men opportunities in camping, exciting adventures in hiking, back packing, canoeing, bicycling, and for older scouts high adventures canoeing in the boundary waters, backpacking in New Mexico at the Philmont Scout Ranch, or scuba diving and sailing at BSA’s Sea Base in the Florida Keys. Scouts will learn skills in first aid, shelter building, survival techniques, leadership, earn a variety of merit badges, and enjoy a week at a Boy Scout Summer Camp each year.
Troop 11 meets weekly, in person, at the First Congregational Church and is sponsored by the Watertown Rotary Club who are in their 94th year of holding the Charter for Troop 11. Grill serves as the troop’s committee chair, Tom Levi serves as the charter representative from the Watertown Rotary Club and Schloemer is the scoutmaster.
Young men who are interested in Boy Scouts are welcomed to attend a troop meeting which is held on Mondays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church or by contacting Schloemer at 920-988-2052. Any boy who has completed the fifth grade and is at least 10 years old or is at least 11 years old may join Boy Scouts. No previous scouting experience is necessary. Boy Scout Troop 11 provides a balance between outdoor activities, community service projects, earning merit badges, and development of leadership skills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.