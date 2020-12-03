WHITEWATER — Anyone 5 years and older can get free, fast COVID-19 tests at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The testing site is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Kris Russell Volleyball Arena in the Williams Center, 907 W. Schwager Dr., Whitewater. Free parking is available in lots 7 and 9 on Warhawk Drive.
Pre-registration is required at doineedacovid19test.com. This is a rapid antigen test (nasal swab). People will receive their results within 15 minutes; space is set aside for people to safely distance while they wait.
Individuals who test negative using the rapid antigen test, but also are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who test positive but do not have symptoms, are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test. A free PCR test will be available immediately to those who qualify on site.
Since the site opened Nov. 9, more than 6,500 tests have been conducted.
For more information on COVID-19 testing at UW-Whitewater, visit uww.edu/warhawks-return/testing.
