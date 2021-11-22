FORT ATKINSON — Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery’s St. Saviour, Camembert-style cheese received a bronze award at the World Cheese Awards, held at the Palace de Exposiciones in Oviedo, Spain on Nov. 3.
“If there is an Olympics for cheese makers, this is it,” said Sandy Speich, Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery director. “We knew our St. Saviour cheese could compete on the world stage,” but to receive this coveted award is the ultimate seal of approval coming from the world’s top judges,” she added.
In its 33rd year, the World Cheese Awards received a record 4,079 cheese entries from 45 countries for this year’s competition. Established cheesemaking nations including the U.S., France, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland were represented along with new entries from India, Guatemala, Japan, and Colombia. All cheese entries were judged on appearance, texture, aroma and flavor by 250 expert judges representing 38 countries.
Milk for Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery brand cheese comes exclusively from the Hoard’s Dairyman Farm in Fort Atkinson. “We were confident the milk from our Guernsey herd would make exceptional cheese, but the flavor, texture and yield surpassed all expectations,” said Brian Knox, president of the W.D. Hoard Company. “Our St. Saviour is made by master cheesemaker, Jon Metzig and is named for a coastal parish on the Isle of Guernsey. The cheese is rich and buttery with a creamy core inside a brilliant white rind,” Knox added.
