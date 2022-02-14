JEFFERSON — A group from the Jefferson Senior Center is planning to attend “Church Basement Ladies — A Mighty Fortress” at the Fireside Theatre on Wednesday, May 4.
Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. Cost is $70. There are three meal choices, roast boneless pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or lasagna. Payment is due by April 1. Transportation is on one’s own.
The Kitchen Band program is being held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1 to 1:45 p.m. The group will meet Wednesday. One does not need to know how to read music. Participants simply need to keep a beat to the music whether clapping, tapping or using a percussion instrument such as a triangle, tambourine, or maracas. Some people will hum with a kazoo for added fun.
Ukulele lessons are back at the senior center. The instructor will offer the beginner group on Tuesdays, from 10 to 11 a.m. and intermediate group from 11 to noon. Lessons will be held through March 29. Cost is $4 per week, and it is pay as one goes. Sign-up is requested ahead so the center has ample materials available.
Toning and walking class is available on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The group does stretching, strengthening and balance exercises, along with walking inside and outside in intervals. There is no fee for this class.
A physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach is available for AlignWELL exercise class Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. This 45-minute class builds strength, endurance, flexibility and balance through standing and sitting exercises. A 10-class punch card is $40.
Bunco snack program will be held Feb. 28 beginning at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 payable at sign up. The final day for sign up and payment is Feb. 25. No refunds after that date. The snack will be hot ham and cheese melts. The person with the most Buncos gets $10 – with the prize split if there is more than one winner.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. To sign-up for events, call 920-674-7728.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.