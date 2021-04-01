The Friends of the Watertown Public Library will hold a “pop-up $5 bag sale” through April.

Participants can purchase a Friends of the Library bag for $5 and fill it with any items from the sale.

Items include books, DVD’s, audiobooks, music CD’s, and many children’s books. The sale starts Monday and runs through Saturday, April 24.

The weekly hours are Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Fridays 1 to 3 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon.

The book sale will be located at the Watertown Public Library in meeting room 1.

