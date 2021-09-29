JUNEAU — Juneau United Methodist Church, 127 E. Oak Grove St., will hold a holiday craft fair Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will include a holiday bake sale with hot food available for takeout. The menu includes hot turkey sandwich, potato soup and pumpkin pie. Everything is handmade.

There will be Halloween crafts, Christmas crafts, Christmas ornaments, stepping stones, bowling ball gardening gazing balls, scarves, hats, mittens, pillowcases, dish towels, handmade greeting cards, wreaths, journals and gifts for children.

Juneau United Methodist Church is a member of the Share Covenant Ministries of Horicon, Juneau and Lowell.

