JUNEAU — The following have made application for a marriage license with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:

Austin John Berger of Beaver Dam to Kelly Rae Menden of Hustisford.

Matthew Llewellyn Brown to Emily Ann Marie McDaniel, both of Horicon.

Caleb Emmanuel Cameron of Mayville to Dusti Marie Seul of Watertown.

Zachary Louis Chudy to Taylor Erin Katanick both of Lebanon.

Aaron Andrew Corlett to Bailee Ann Kensmoe both of Elba.

Xavior Adam Costigan to Annmarie Kate Repinski both of Theresa.

Daniel Stephen Fehrman to Stephanie Nicole Fendt both of Watertown.

Alexander James Fillion to samantha Marie Seib both of Elba.

David Raymond. Firari of Portland to Gina Marie Grueneberg of Lowell.

Jacob Thomas Gornall to Morgan Nicole Meyer both of Horicon.

Jordan Paul Hernandez to Mikayla Rae Durkee both of Beaver Dam.

Harley Arthur Herold Jr. to Jeaunetta Lynn Westenberg both of Watertown.

Matthew Christopher Kopp of Horicon to Kate Ann Larson of Mayville.

Nathan Allen Landaal to Erica Lynn Lynch both of Waupun.

Corbin William Faulkner Langholf of Winnebago to Micaela Rose Spier of Savoy.

Austin Reed Liesener to Rachael Lynn Kuehl both of Lebanon.

David William Maske to EmmaRose Adams both of Watertown.

James Marquette McCullum to Tanya Lynn Reine both of Beaver Dam.

Eslam Ahmed Kamal Mostafa to Jenni Lynn Hamann both of Elba.

Jacob Steven Caryl Parshall to Kori Ann Becker both of Hustisford.

Jordan Mitchell. Tollefson to Morgan Elizabeth Betthauser both of Calamus.

Robyn Page Young to Kelsey Lee Flaskrud both of Horicon.

Donald Harold Zache III to Alexis Rae Graf both of Lowell.

Recommended for you

Load comments