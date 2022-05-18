Marriage licenses DC Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email May 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — The following have made application for a marriage license with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:Austin John Berger of Beaver Dam to Kelly Rae Menden of Hustisford.Matthew Llewellyn Brown to Emily Ann Marie McDaniel, both of Horicon.Caleb Emmanuel Cameron of Mayville to Dusti Marie Seul of Watertown.Zachary Louis Chudy to Taylor Erin Katanick both of Lebanon.Aaron Andrew Corlett to Bailee Ann Kensmoe both of Elba.Xavior Adam Costigan to Annmarie Kate Repinski both of Theresa.Daniel Stephen Fehrman to Stephanie Nicole Fendt both of Watertown.Alexander James Fillion to samantha Marie Seib both of Elba.David Raymond. Firari of Portland to Gina Marie Grueneberg of Lowell.Jacob Thomas Gornall to Morgan Nicole Meyer both of Horicon.Jordan Paul Hernandez to Mikayla Rae Durkee both of Beaver Dam.Harley Arthur Herold Jr. to Jeaunetta Lynn Westenberg both of Watertown.Matthew Christopher Kopp of Horicon to Kate Ann Larson of Mayville.Nathan Allen Landaal to Erica Lynn Lynch both of Waupun.Corbin William Faulkner Langholf of Winnebago to Micaela Rose Spier of Savoy.Austin Reed Liesener to Rachael Lynn Kuehl both of Lebanon.David William Maske to EmmaRose Adams both of Watertown.James Marquette McCullum to Tanya Lynn Reine both of Beaver Dam.Eslam Ahmed Kamal Mostafa to Jenni Lynn Hamann both of Elba.Jacob Steven Caryl Parshall to Kori Ann Becker both of Hustisford.Jordan Mitchell. Tollefson to Morgan Elizabeth Betthauser both of Calamus.Robyn Page Young to Kelsey Lee Flaskrud both of Horicon.Donald Harold Zache III to Alexis Rae Graf both of Lowell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bridge replacement to close State Highway 16 Johnathan Earle "Johnny" Bauer The power of a mother's song to improve the world Watertown students win national Academic Decathlon Curtain finally closing on local, family run store Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-13
